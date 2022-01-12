Son Of 'Lock Her Up' Says Letitia James Is 'Unconstitutional'

Quick, somebody call the wahhmbulance!

Eric Trump gets his own self all worked up, complaining to Sean Hannity about NY AG Letitia James, whose investigation into the Trump Organization is unethical and unconstitutional and JUST PLAIN WRONG -- because she ran on a platform of investigating Trump's business practices.

I dunno, Eric sounds a little worried. Is it just me? He knows how deeply he's implicated in his father's illegal business practices? (This is the same guy whose cancer foundation was funneling money to the Trump organization, after all.)

“Sean, she said literally on video...‘I’m going to go into office every single day, I’m gonna sue Trump, and then I’m gonna go home,’” Eric babbled.

“Meaning, she ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party, because she didn’t like us, because the people in Washington, D.C., told her to do that. It violates the Constitution, it’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to take it from me. I mean, listen to the dozens of videos where, ‘I’m gonna get him,’ ‘I’m gonna get his children,’ ‘I’m gonna take him down,’ ‘he’s gonna know my name personally,’ ‘he’s gonna know Tish James,’ ‘I’m gonna follow his money.’ This is what you’d expect from Russia, this is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

I knew I liked Tish James! Anyone who can get the golden family all worked up like this is all right by me!