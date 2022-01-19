NY AG Fingers DJT, Junior And Ivanka In Trump Org Fraud

“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit,” she said.
Credit: twitter.com
By Susie Madrak
January 19, 2022

Late last night, NY state attorney general Letitia James files a motion to compel testimony from Trump and his family members after he sued her to stop her inquiry. Via the NY Times:

[...] Ms. James’s filing argued that the company misstated the value of the properties to lenders, insurers and the Internal Revenue Service. Many of the statements, the filing argued, were “generally inflated as part of a pattern to suggest that Mr. Trump’s net worth was higher than it otherwise would have appeared.”

Ms. James highlighted details of how she said the company inflated the valuations: $150,000 initiation fees into Mr. Trump’s golf club in Westchester that it never collected; mansions that had not yet been built on one of his private estates; and 20,000 square feet in his Trump Tower triplex that did not exist.

“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit,” Ms. James said in a statement.

This is a civil suit, but James can convert it to a criminal case for cause. Stay tuned!

