NY AG Fingers DJT, Junior And Ivanka In Trump Org Fraud

Late last night, NY state attorney general Letitia James files a motion to compel testimony from Trump and his family members after he sued her to stop her inquiry. Via the NY Times:

[...] Ms. James’s filing argued that the company misstated the value of the properties to lenders, insurers and the Internal Revenue Service. Many of the statements, the filing argued, were “generally inflated as part of a pattern to suggest that Mr. Trump’s net worth was higher than it otherwise would have appeared.”

Ms. James highlighted details of how she said the company inflated the valuations: $150,000 initiation fees into Mr. Trump’s golf club in Westchester that it never collected; mansions that had not yet been built on one of his private estates; and 20,000 square feet in his Trump Tower triplex that did not exist.

“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit,” Ms. James said in a statement.

NY Attorney General Letitia James: "The Trumps must comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony because no one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 19, 2022

Letitia James said her office has “significant evidence” in its case against the Trump Organization and is turning up the heat on Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/7BcLgMCAd3 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 19, 2022

So NY Attorney General Letitia James revealed in a court filing that Eric Trump invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination MORE THAN 500 TIMES in a deposition. Next up Don Jr., Ivanka & . . . their dad. #JusticeMatters pic.twitter.com/FkmyQyexEA — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 19, 2022

BREAKING / NBC News: Former president Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are all alleged to have been involved in either overseeing or arranging financial misstatements to financial and insurance institutions, says the New York AG in a court filing docketed tonight. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 19, 2022

Elie Honig on NY AG Letitia James uncovering evidence and taking action against the Trumps:



"In the civil case, this is a significant escalation. And I think a real cause for concern for the Trump organization and the Trump family ... This is mega-fraud." pic.twitter.com/lmj2bmWK6y — The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2022

The NY attorney general says the Trumps were just making shit up for years. How much cash they had (!). The size of Trump’s apartment. $12.77 million in golf club initiation fees. Truly psychotic stuff. 10/10 recommend reading. https://t.co/p9kv5JLj9D pic.twitter.com/3qvbhK3Kpe — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) January 19, 2022

This is a civil suit, but James can convert it to a criminal case for cause. Stay tuned!