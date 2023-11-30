Defendant Donald Trump, Gagged AGAIN In New York

Donald Trump, the most mentally unstable and uncontrollable client in recent memory, is gagged once again in his New York fraud trial. After a lengthy appeals court hearing and the prosecution publicizing the transcription of hundreds of pages of threats against the Judge, his clerk and others affiliated with the hearing, the Appeals Court wisely decided to reinstate the gag order.

Read the court order here.

How long until he violates?

The reinstated court order bars Trump and his lawyers from making public statement about the main law clerk as well as all other court personnel.

The Judge made the ruling public as soon as it was issued, stating in court during the civil trial: "So I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously, and I want to make sure that counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated."

Trump's obnoxious lawyer, Chris Kise, said: "We’re aware, your honor...It’s a tragic day for the rule of law."

Womp womp. If your defense plan involves attacking the court clerk and court staff to the point where they are getting death threats, you may need to reassess your life choices, Chris.

The D.C. gag order is still stayed while the federal appeals court determines whether to reinstate it. Tick tock.