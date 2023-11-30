Defendant Donald Trump, Gagged AGAIN In New York

The Appeals Court in New York has reinstated the gag order against Donald Trump in his civil fraud trial.
Defendant Donald Trump, Gagged AGAIN In New York
By Red PainterNovember 30, 2023

Donald Trump, the most mentally unstable and uncontrollable client in recent memory, is gagged once again in his New York fraud trial. After a lengthy appeals court hearing and the prosecution publicizing the transcription of hundreds of pages of threats against the Judge, his clerk and others affiliated with the hearing, the Appeals Court wisely decided to reinstate the gag order.

Read the court order here.

How long until he violates?

The reinstated court order bars Trump and his lawyers from making public statement about the main law clerk as well as all other court personnel.

The Judge made the ruling public as soon as it was issued, stating in court during the civil trial: "So I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously, and I want to make sure that counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated."

Trump's obnoxious lawyer, Chris Kise, said: "We’re aware, your honor...It’s a tragic day for the rule of law."

Womp womp. If your defense plan involves attacking the court clerk and court staff to the point where they are getting death threats, you may need to reassess your life choices, Chris.

The D.C. gag order is still stayed while the federal appeals court determines whether to reinstate it. Tick tock.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon