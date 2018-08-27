White House Lowers Flag To Half-Staff To Honor John McCain's Passing After Backlash
*See Update Below*
In another show of complete craven pettiness, the White House raised the American flag to its original position this morning instead of flying it half-staff as a dedication to the passing of Sen. John McCain.
NBC News' Hans Nichols told the Morning Joe crew that "the White House, it doesn’t appear they’re in mourning any longer. I just checked the flag, it's not at half-staff today. The flag here at the WH was lowered yesterday..."
This level of pigheaded resentment at the White House coming from Trump is unparalleled. Even in death, he spits on your grave for not bending the knee his lordship.
Some governors are picking up the slack from the so-called president:
_____
Update:
After his initial refusal to lower the flag to half-staff, the White House lowered their flag at around 3:30 pm EDT after the American Legion sent a strongly-worded letter to the White House.
Comments