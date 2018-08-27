White House Lowers Flag To Half-Staff To Honor John McCain's Passing After Backlash

*See Update Below*

In another show of complete craven pettiness, the White House raised the American flag to its original position this morning instead of flying it half-staff as a dedication to the passing of Sen. John McCain.

When @WhiteHouse staff (presumably long-time republicans) show up to work today, how do they feel about the flag flying at full staff?

Are they proud to stand with pettiness & envy over honor & protocol? https://t.co/lfCWR2AZeA — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 27, 2018

NBC News' Hans Nichols told the Morning Joe crew that "the White House, it doesn’t appear they’re in mourning any longer. I just checked the flag, it's not at half-staff today. The flag here at the WH was lowered yesterday..."

This level of pigheaded resentment at the White House coming from Trump is unparalleled. Even in death, he spits on your grave for not bending the knee his lordship.

Some governors are picking up the slack from the so-called president:

I’ve ordered the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory of Senator John McCain until sunset, September 2. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 27, 2018

I have ordered all public flags in Ohio to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life of @SenJohnMcCain — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 26, 2018

On Wednesday, August 29th, in honor of what would have been Senator McCain’s 82nd birthday, I have ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities. pic.twitter.com/vpLMW9RBQR — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 27, 2018

_____

You want the NFL players to respect the flag yet you disrespect it by not lowering to #halfstaff @realDonaldTrump — GeekTexas (@GeekTexas) August 27, 2018

Unsurprising the White House flag isn't at half-staff today. What is surprising is that it isn't a Russian flag. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 27, 2018

Update:

After his initial refusal to lower the flag to half-staff, the White House lowered their flag at around 3:30 pm EDT after the American Legion sent a strongly-worded letter to the White House.

JUST IN: American Legion commander in letter to President Trump: "I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Sen. McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his interment."

↓ Story continues below ↓ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2018