White Woman Grabs Sign From BLM Protester - Gets Punched, Then Consoled By Cops
Not sure if this is another in a long series of 'Stupid White People Behaving Badly', or if this woman was just being stupid, but ripping away a sign from a Black Lives Matter protester was not wise. She was lucky she wasn't more seriously hurt. Anyway, she started bawling and the cops came in to save her from a worse beating. Perhaps she's developmentally-challenged.
Tensions have been high in Minneapolis after the police body camera footage was released in the deadly officer-involved shooting of Thurman Blevins. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman decided not to charge the two officers involved in the shooting
Source: Fox 9, Minneapolis
During the march, a woman saying, "I just want to go home" tried walking through a group of protesters, but then things got heated. The woman grabbed at one of the protesters' signs and the protester responded with two punches - one hitting the woman near her shoulder and the other hitting her in the arms. The scuffle was quickly broken up and the woman was seen speaking with police. A spokesman for Minneapolis police says no formal complaint was made about the incident and no arrests were made during the protest.
