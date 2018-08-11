'You Dug An Even Deeper Hole': Stephanie Ruhle Destroys Laura Ingraham’s Immigration 'Cleanup'

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle demolished Laura Ingraham’s deceitful attempt to sanitize her blatantly racist remarks about immigration destroying the America that “we know and love.”

In case you’ve been somewhere without internet, Ingraham complained on Wednesday night’s The Ingraham Angle that it seems like “the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore” because “massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people.” Ingraham explicitly blamed illegal as well as legal immigration for those changes.

As Ruhle noted, Ingraham could have very publicly cleaned up those comments immediately. Instead, she waited a full 24 hours and opened her show last night by sniping at those she claimed were “distorting” her views. Her whole purpose, she said with a straight face, had been "to point out that the rule of law, meaning secure borders, is something that used to bind our country together.” Ingraham went on to claim she had made it “explicitly clear” that her previous commentary “had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe and her citizens safe and prosperous.”

“You know those times when you come across as looking ugly and then you try to explain your comments but you dig yourself an even deeper hole?” Ruhle said, as an overview of Ingraham’s attempt to rewrite history.

“How could it possibly be about law and order if you’re going after legal immigration?” Ruhle continued. “At worst, these are the words of a white supremacist. At best, it’s playing on anxiety of a part of our culture. And I ask the question, why? “

As if in answer, Ruhle played some clips of Ingraham’s prior “hateful, offensive statements.”

The bottom line: Whatever Ingraham's inner beliefs on race and ethnicity may be, she has a long record of odiousness that speaks for itself.

Watch Ruhle call BS below, from the August 10, 2018 MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.

