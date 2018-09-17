Ari Fleischer: If Kavanaugh Is Not Credible On Sexual Assault Charge, Conservatives Will Say 'We Just Can't Win'

On Fox News' Outnumbered, Ari Fleischer said if Brett Kavanaugh is not credible defending himself against the sexual harassment charge, then the right will feel it can't win.

This comment left me stunned, and at this point, I don't know why he said it. Republicans hold both houses of Congress and the White House. But they appear to need that victimhood shroud in order to make an argument.

And Ari's beliefs as he expounded on his views only became worse from there.

Co-host Melissa Frances turned to Ari on the crotch couch and said that the most important thing is to try and figure out what the truth is, and "way beyond that is the political implications."

She continued, "It does have the potential of firing up the right, even the never Trumpers to come out because having a judge has proven to be one of the things that motivate them to the polls."

Fox News and many conservatives are trying to find ways to energize their base to get out and vote in the midterms so they are using sexual assault as a motivating factor.

Ari replied, "I think it's too early to say. It all depends on the hearing testimony."

He continued, "And if the right feels that Judge Kavanaugh is being a victim of something that's unfair and not provable, then it will probably fire up the right. If on the other hand if she comes across as eminently credible and he doesn't, then it's going to put a lot of pause into the right because you're going to think we just can't win. No matter what happens, it doesn't work."

Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from President Obama by refusing to bring up Merrick Garland for consideration nine months before his term ended, hold the House, Senate and presidency, but if claims of sexual assault are firmly believed against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then the right will feel they are the victims and not the woman who was sexually assaulted?

This is his argument?

And then Fleischer made the case that horrific actions made in high school should hold no bearing on a person's life moving forward.

Of course, he said he was being sensitive when he said this.

"High school behavior, how much in society should any of us be held liable today when we lived a good life, upstanding life by all accounts and then something that maybe is an arguable issue (sexual assault) took place in high school -- should that deny us chances later in life even for a Supreme court job, a presidency of the United States for or you name it? How accountable are we for high school actions when this is clearly a disputable high school action?"

We are all accountable for our own actions, Ari. Even you. This is some real bullsh*t here. I thought Republicans were the champions of personal responsibility.

And Kavanaugh has had an incredible life by the standards pertaining to 99% of the country so far, Ari.

So, yes. being on the high court or the presidency should be judged on moral implications even if they have chosen a morally unfit man for office this time around.