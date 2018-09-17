Chris Collins To Remain On Ballot As Democrats Cheer
What's a little insider trading these days for Republicans? Apparently not much, as Rep. Chris Collins will remain on the ballot, even as he faces serious jail time if convicted.
As news spread that he'll remain on the ballot, loud cheers were heard at a rally for his opponent, Nate McMurray. Collins barely survived in 2012, but the district has been growing more republican. His arrest, and by remaining on the ballot makes this winnable for the Democrats.
Source: Buffalo News
Rep. Chris Collins will stay on the congressional ballot in November even though he remains under indictment on insider trading charges, according to four sources familiar with the situation.
The sources, who asked not to be identified, say Collins has heeded the advice of his criminal attorneys who fear the potential complications of protracted election law challenges almost sure to be initiated by Democrats if he removed his name from the congressional ballot.
“It’s very fair to say there’s been a drastic shift,” said one of the sources, referring to the congressman’s earlier commitment to cooperate with local GOP officials and step aside for a substitute candidate. One GOP source noted the decision has always remained an option for Collins and that Republican strategists were prepared for his continuing presence on the ballot; but other sources remain unhappy that the move derails efforts to find a substitute candidate.
Erie County GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said during an afternoon news conference that he felt like a “groom jilted at the altar” after Collins changed course.
..
“Because of the protracted and uncertain nature of any legal effort to replace Congressman Collins we do not see a path allowing Congressman Collins to be replaced on the ballot,” attorney Mark Braden said in a prepared statement.
Collins' decision brought cheers Monday when it was announced at a rally for his Democratic opponent, Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray.
