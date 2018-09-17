Chris Collins To Remain On Ballot As Democrats Cheer

What's a little insider trading these days for Republicans? Apparently not much, as Rep. Chris Collins will remain on the ballot, even as he faces serious jail time if convicted.

As news spread that he'll remain on the ballot, loud cheers were heard at a rally for his opponent, Nate McMurray. Collins barely survived in 2012, but the district has been growing more republican. His arrest, and by remaining on the ballot makes this winnable for the Democrats.

Source: Buffalo News