Dana Loesch Defiles Thomas The Tank Engine With KKK Hood

Well, SOMEONE is feeling triggered.

Dana Loesch is running out of things about things to be fake outraged about, so she is really scraping the bottom of the barrel here. Either that or she is so genuinely triggered at the thought of the slightest allusion to diversity (which would include Black people) that she has completely lost her alleged mind.

Somehow, news reached her that beloved children's show, Thomas the Tank Engine was adding two female characters (oh nooooooooooes there goes the shipyard) and that one of them was going to even be from Kenya. Which means she was going to be (*white person whisper*) B-L-A-C-K. How will viewers know this? The side of her train car will have an African-looking pattern painted on it. So, now we have the double offense of women AND (*white person whisper*) B-L-A-C-K people on the show, and Dana is convinced this is evidence that the world is coming to an end. Evidence of Political Correctness run completely amok. Evidence that rather than simply making moves to be more inclusive, the creators are reacting to concerns that Thomas the Tank Engine and his pals are actually in the KKK.

You read that right. To illustrate this bananas basis for Loesch's outrage, she flashed a picture on the screen of Thomas and his train friends in KKK hoods with train tracks set ablaze behind them. I'm sorry, which one of us has lost their minds?

And, if you care about actual facts and history, it makes a lot of sense that one of the trains would be from Kenya. Britain and Kenya have a very warm alliance. For many years, Kenya was under Britain's rule, but since its independence in 1964, relations are pretty cordial. Having a Kenyan train in the British shipyard makes perfect sense.

See, Dana, in the real world, one should not need to wait for things to have reached KKK level to attempt to make things better. One should not have to wait until those train tracks lead to actual concentration camps to make moves to legitimize groups with minority numbers and status in society. And if one is looking to be outraged, one can find many more substantive things, and productive ways to express it than to photoshop KKK hoods onto children's trains.