Did Zina Bash Do It Again?

By Karoli Kuns
Watch the video, you can see she's texting, then she's mouthing things, then she's either giving the white power sign or she's just saying okay. It's pretty clear that she mouthed the word "Sasse" to whoever she was communicating with.

I have been arguing with others that this one isn't as straightforward as the other one was.

In the end, there was enough disagreement for me to cut the video and let you all decide. I make no representation one way or the other. Here are some of those who disagreed with me on Twitter:

(@AlejoEC was the one who originally pointed it out)

There is also the possibility that both of these moments were Zina Bash using ASL to signal "assh*le." Ben Sasse is not a favorite amongst Trumpsters, even though he serves their purposes nearly all the time.

Discuss amongst yourselves in the comments. Let me know why I'm wrong.


