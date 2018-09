Follow the money.

As part of his plea deal, Paul Manafort will forfeit to the federal government a reported excess of $46 million in assets.

Assets on which he cheated to avoid taxation. Assets which allegedly may have been purchased with laundered money.

Manafort plead guilty on many counts and had to explain everything. He got 10 years in prison and had to forfeit $46 million in property and bank accounts. So the Mueller investigation is now operating in the black. — Fecetious (@Fecetious) September 14, 2018

When you are indicted on bank charges and related charges feds or most cases freeze accts and when convicted have person forfeit all real estate, bank accts, jewelry, cars, etc related to crime. Just as done with the mob. — Frances (@Frankie1654) September 14, 2018

And he forfeits 46M in assets which cannot be returned, even if pardoned. — Alison Rhodes is not a bot. 🌊 (@AlisonR61423986) September 14, 2018

Judge ABJ just ran through what Manafort will forfeit: It's actually five properties, funds in three bank accounts and an insurance policy. — Britain Eakin (@BritainEakin) September 14, 2018

This is why the young people don't flinch at #MedicareForAll and #TuitionFreeCollege. The money is in the wrong hands. Manafort is "forfeiting" over $46 million today because it's laundered money that on which he cheated to avoid taxation. https://t.co/TsmXen3u4O — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 14, 2018