Fox News Analyst Called For White House To Release All Kavanaugh Documents

Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano was clear and unequivocal in his call for the White House to release all the documents it is withholding related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Thursday morning, after Senators Cory Booker and Mazie Hirono posted on their websites documents that were cleared for release only shortly before, Fox News tried to change the subject away from the documents still being withheld by mocking Booker for claiming he had posted them in defiance of attempts to keep them secret.

But those were documents already released by the White House that had been marked “confidential” by the Senate Judiciary Committee. There are still more than 100,000 documents the White House has refused to release.

Yesterday, Napolitano showed some real scruples and backbone as he strayed from the party line and called for all the documents to be released.

NAPOLITANO: Because I think there’s the impression on the part of the public that unreleased documents show something that the party that controls them wants to hide. I don’t think Judge Kavanaugh has anything to hide.It is not his decision not to release these, it’s the White House’s decision. I haven’t seen the documents. I don’t know what’s in there but I’m in favor of releasing them and if they want to question Judge Kavanaugh about them, they ought to be able to do so.

Host Harris Faulkner was clearly not happy with that answer. She suggested that releasing the documents would be “a win, politically, for Democrats, assuming that they’d still even have time to read all the documents.”

Napolitano stuck to his guns:

NAPOLITANO: Well, the system must be fair and it must be perceived as being fair. And the Democratic claim that a hundred thousand documents written by this man when he was a young lawyer, working for President Bush, who has personally signed off on these documents, are being held up for historical reasons by President Trump? That’s a legitimate beef. I now, myself, want to see what’s in those documents.We’re not gonna see them. He’s gonna be signed off on by the committee and he’s probably going to be confirmed by the Senate but there will be that impression that there was something in those documents they wanted to hide.

“Interesting,” Faulkner said, in a way that showed she thought something else.

Watch it above, from the September 6, 2018 Outnumbered Overtime.

Originally published at Newshounds.us