Fox News' Trump-Loving ‘Psychology Expert’ Is A Fake

Eight days after “Dr.” Gina Loudon boasted to Hannity viewers that her keen grasp of “science and real data and true psychological theory” made her conclude “it is quite possible” Trump is “the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House,” The Daily Beast has exposed Loudon’s shocking lack of credentials in psychology.

On September 5, Loudon presented herself as more knowledgeable about Donald Trump’s psychology than Bob Woodward or the anonymous “senior official” New York Times editorial writer, each of whom had just cast doubt on Trump’s mental fitness. Loudon did not come right out and call herself a credentialed psychologist. But she and Sean Hannity suggested she was a legit expert.

HANNITY: There is a madness to this and your background and your book discusses this derangement. What do we call it? LOUDON: Well, yeah, Trump Derangement Syndrome, I mean, Sean, that’s what most people have called it to this point. But my book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House. […] HANNITY: Hating Trump is a drug [to liberals]. LOUDON: Yeah, and we have to watch it, you know, spewed across our television or written into clickbait headlines every single day. And that’s why, you know, books like mine that just tell the truth and take an honest approach, using science, using, you know – you look at Woodward’s book, for example, Sean. Woodward doesn’t know the president. I don’t know how many graduate courses he’s taken in psychology … I know his family and I know the people around him. I’ve seen him relaxing … I’ve seen him in the White House and you know him. And you know how focused he is, how much he’s enjoying his job … and how unaffected he is by them.

Loudon was so obviously unprofessional that in my post about that appearance, I wrote that she had replaced Dr. Keith Ablow as the Fox News shrink most in need of one. But at least Ablow has real credentials (though maybe he shouldn’t). Loudon? Not so much.

↓ Story continues below ↓

From The Daily Beast:

Loudon, who worked as a surrogate for the Trump campaign and frequently appears on the airwaves to defend the president, obtained a Ph.D in a field called “human and organization systems” from an online school called Fielding Graduate University. Loudon, 58, who often refers to herself as “Dr. Gina,” does not have a psychology degree or license.

The Daily Beast further notes that Loudon’s new book's cover, the one whose “true psychological theory” she declared proved Trump’s mental awesomeness, falsely states she has a Ph.D. in psychology, along with other dubious references to her professional acumen. According to The Daily Beast, the publisher claimed it had “simplified” her Ph.D. credential because her subject was in “the field of psychology.” The publisher promised, “We will be updating” her credentials in future printings and marketing materials. However, the publisher would not say whether Loudon reviewed and approved of the jacket copy before publication, as is customary.

Loudon also says she's a member of Trump's "2020 media advisory board" which seems to be an informal, two-person "board" at most. Yet, after The Daily Beast's exposé was published, Trump tweeted his enthusiastic support for her:

Watch Hannity say he’ll “rely on the fact that you are a psychologist” to Loudon below, in a Daily Beast video. It also shows her introduced as a “psychology expert” repeatedly on Fox and Russia’s RT.

Dr. Gina Loudon, who advises Trump, claims she's "America's favorite psychological expert." There's just ONE problem... https://t.co/aUJiHL6Bcz pic.twitter.com/PdeFSC6urQ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 13, 2018

Originally published at Newshounds.us