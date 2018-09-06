Fox 'Psychologist' Pronounces Trump ‘Most Sound-Minded’ President Ever

Fox News psychologist Gina Loudon argued to Sean Hannity that Donald Trump is not only mentally up to the job but that he might be the most psychologically fit occupant of the Oval Office ever!

Loudon, who seems to have replaced Dr. Keith Ablow as the Fox News shrink most in need of one, visited the Hannity show last night after a senior Trump administration official anonymously published a devastating editorial in the New York Times about Trump’s unfitness for office,

Loudon used the occastion to flack both her book and Trump on the air.

LOUDON: My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House.

Of course, nobody asked what science or data or “true psychological theory” she used. But her book’s description on Amazon does not exactly promise scientific rigor:

In Mad Politics, Fox News commentator, radio host, and psychological analyst Dr. Gina Loudon diagnoses the problem with America’s status quo politics. Loudon has unique insight into both the Trump campaign and the larger political landscape as a member of the president’s 2020 media advisory board, a former surrogate for his campaign, the wife of a former Senator from Missouri, the co-host of a national Television show, a seasoned psychological analyst on FOX News, CNN and others, and a twice pedigreed Master and Ph.D. With authority and wit, Mad Politics exposes cultural patterns that have led to today’s political narcissism. She scans the psychological literature and illuminates a formula to answer the question: How can we restore a sound mind to the body politic? The answer, Loudon concludes, may be in joining Trump in a complete rejection of political correctness.

Nor does Loudon's tweet claiming she has more credibility than Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Woodward. His latest book was already roiling the White House with its explosive details before the Times editorial was published.

My new book, #MadPolitics DESTROYS #Woodward’s drivel about @realDonaldTrump.



My book is based on solid scientific research, fact, & knowing President Trump & his family.



His book is based on gossip, inuendo, & partisan fantasy. #PickYOURPoison https://t.co/JZnGF2qChc

— Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) September 5, 2018

The Washington Post, which got an advance copy of the not-yet-released book, says it “paints a harrowing portrait of the Trump presidency, based on in-depth interviews with administration officials and other principals.” The book does not, I am pretty darned sure, psychoanalyze Trump.

Nevertheless, Loudon touted her superior psychological insight into Trump – without refuting any fact reported by Woodward:

LOUDON: Woodward doesn’t know the president. I don’t know how many graduate courses he’s taken in psychology … I know his family and I know the people around him. I’ve seen him relaxing … I’ve seen him in the White House and you know him. You know how focused he is, how much he’s enjoying his job … and how unaffected he is by them.

Watch Loudon’s crackpot assertions above, from the September 5, 2018 Hannity.

