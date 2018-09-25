GOP Now 'Prosecuting' Dr. Christine Blasey Ford On Thursday

Rachel Maddow broke more news last night about the GOP's woman-hating strategy they insist will place their darling Catholic boy, Brett Kavanaugh on the highest court in the land. Apparently they have hired a sex crimes prosecutor (of the female persuasion) to do their questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for them at Thursday's hearing.

This takes hiding behind skirts to a new low. It's not bad enough their side of the aisle's majority of the Judiciary Committee is all-white and all-male. It's not bad enough that two of their members were on the Judiciary Committee 27 years ago when Anita Hill was brought before the Senate to answer humiliating and savage questions about her sexual harassment by then-nominee to the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas. It's not bad enough that nearly 30 years later, the GOP has actually regressed when it comes to women's rights, particularly when it comes to sexual freedom and bodily autonomy, not to mention their regression with regard to the benefits of at least making an attempt to hide their flagrant and cynical toxic obsession with power at all costs.

It's not bad enough they don't even bother pretending they are capable of an honest and fair hearing, or that they don't even think sexual assault is a particularly bad thing to have committed. Nope. On top of it, they are cowards and cynical ones at that. Recognizing ONLY that the optics of a male questioning a female about her lived sexual assault is, shall we say, unpleasant, they declare, "We know! Let's get a WOMAN to do it! That way we'll look 'sympathetic!'" I mean, Hey! Women are pretty used to doing a man's dirty work already, aren't they? It's ingenious!

So, who do they hire? A prosecutor. A fcking sex crimes prosecutor. News flash, GOP. A "PRO-se-cu-tor" questions suspected criminals. Oh, you guys are subtle. What are you hoping for, here? Do you think you're going to make Dr. Blasey look like the bad guy, here? Do you think anything you have done has made her look like the bad guy? Good fcking luck.

↓ Story continues below ↓

This is not a trial. Kavanaugh is not in danger of being jailed or fined. He is asking, in this job interview, aka the hearings, for the privilege of a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our country. You want to give it to him regardless of how many women come forward to credibly accuse him of assaulting them. If this bullshit you're pulling with hiring a prosecutor to question Dr. Blasey neuters the deal she agreed to, as her legal team's letter implies? Well, that places you in the position of having to confirm him (yeah, I know you likely have the votes) with this cloud over his head, and a nation full of angry womenz screaming and running to the polls to vote D in November.

And that, my dear GOP, places you squarely in (hole #2 in definition #2) of the Devil's Triangle. Kavanaugh's the one your sex crimes prosecutor should be questioning, pals.