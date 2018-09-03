GOP Thinks New, Inexperienced Dem Leadership Will Give Them An Edge

Sounds like the Trump White House isn't ready to deal with all the investigations Democrats will unleash if they win in the midterms and get control of the House. Kasie Hunt talked to Washington Post political editor Phil Rucker.

"So, Phil, we do often jump straight to the impeachment question when we're talking about the Mueller investigation. But that does skip over an incredibly long list of things Democrats are already willing to look at," she said. "It seems to me, frankly, the White House is already treading water as it is."

"That's right," Rucker said. "And look, if the Democrats were to take over the House of Representatives, which a lot of people in Trump's orbit think is the most likely scenario in November's elections, they're going to take over the congressional committees, the oversight committees.

"They're going to have the power to subpoena information and testimony from the White House. You're going to have hearings, investigations into the president's decisions, into sort of widespread corruption within the administration elsewhere. Also perhaps into the president's businesses, and there's fear in Trump's orbit the White House doesn't have the legal staff to deal with all of that or the communications staff, fear about impeachment and the president's been talking to Rudy Giuliani a little bit about impeachment. Giuliani told us that he thinks that's the one sort of thing out there still hanging for the president that they're concerned about.

"Shawna, you've covered Congress before. I mean, I think to a certain extent we may have forgotten what a committee with teeth looks like because we have not seen an opposition party go after a president in at least a little while," Hunt said.

"There is a playbook," Shawn Thomas said. "The Democrats and House oversight, the Democrats on some of the other committees have sent a lot of letters, have asked for a lot of things they can't get because they don't have the power to do it. but they have their list ready to go."

They discussed the spreadsheet Republicans have created in anticipation of Democratic investigations.

"They know what's coming. You will talk to some Republicans around town who have presence here who believe in some sort of three-dimensional Machiavellian scenario that losing the House of Representatives is the best possible thing that could happen to ensure Donald Trump's reelection in 2020," Tim Alberta said.

"They believe that a young, inexperienced House Democratic majority with possibly new leadership in a number of positions all the way up to speaker perhaps would overreach and provide the ideal foil for Donald Trump and sort of rally the base around him."

(Are you beginning to understand why they're attacking Nancy Pelosi?)

"If I'm listening and hearing you correctly, they're actually probably more afraid of having her in charge of the Democratic majority if that were to happen," Hunt said.