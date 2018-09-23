Jennifer Granholm Suggests Democrats' Next Move In Kavanaugh Hearing

Former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm has a rather brilliant idea for the Democrats to move around the Republican majority's attempt to protect Brett Kavanaugh.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys have negotiated an appearance to speak before the Senate Judiciary Committee for Thursday, but the GOP majority has determined that only Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh will be able to speak, that there will be no other witnesses or investigation brought forward.

So Granholm, on the panel of CNN's State of the Union, suggests that the Democrats arrange to have other witnesses and testimony be given a platform on a show--like State of the Union, to make sure the American people have all the information that the Republicans are keeping from them.

Because the Republicans want to keep this a "He said/she said." When it's framed strictly in a "Well, we can't really know what happened," way, then it's easy to continue to say that Kavanaugh shouldn't be punished.

But as Granholm says, if Blasey Ford's friends and colleagues are given a platform by which they can describe what they observed of her behavior before and after the alleged event, if therapists who have worked with assault victims can speak to how the trauma lingers, if fellow assault victims can explain why there were so reticent to speak out, then "the Republican senators are in this position of not having done an investigation themselves and stuff being out there in the public realm and the pressure on them to vote, to ram through him with credible evidence out there, I think, will be very, very difficult for them."

It's a brilliant idea. And it will do so much to offset the propaganda being pushed as concerned Trump voters.