Lindsey Graham: I'll Vote For Kavanaugh Even If FBI Corroborates Sexual Assault

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted over the weekend that he would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh even if an FBI investigation found evidence that he may have sexually assault one or more women.

During an interview on 60 Minutes that is set to air Sunday night, Graham appeared with Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

"Could either of you change your mind depending on what the FBI report comes back with?" host John Dickerson wondered.

"Of course," Kennedy replied as Graham stared at him intently.

"Open mind?" Dickerson pressed.

"Of course," Kennedy repeated. "I said going into the hearing, I've talked to Judge Kavanaugh. I called him after this happened, the allegations came out, [and I] said, 'Did you do it?' He was resolute, determined, unequivocal."

Graham suggested that he had set the bar much higher for changing his mind.

"My mind's made up about Brett Kavanaugh and it would take a dynamite accusation," Graham opined. "Because, here's the deal, Dr. Ford, I don't know what happened but I know this, Brett denied it vigorously and everybody she named couldn't verify it, it's 36 years old."

"I don't see anything new changing [my mind]," he concluded.