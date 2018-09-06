McCain Staffer Mulls Run For McCain's Senate Seat -- As A Democrat

This is some really interesting news, and makes Democratic control of the Senate a stronger possibility. The fact that McCain's staffer wants to run as a Dem highlights the growing toxicity of the Republican brand. Via the Washington Post:

John McCain’s former chief of staff said Wednesday that he is considering running for the Senate as a Democrat as he grapples with President Trump’s policies and the late Arizona senator’s death.

Grant Woods, who is also a former Arizona attorney general, said in an interview that he has spoken to several Democratic senators about the idea, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.).

Woods supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president and said he has been troubled by Trump in recent years. McCain’s death has led him to consider “whether I need to step up at this point in time,” he said.

“What’s changed for me is the passing of John McCain,” said Woods, who delivered a eulogy for the late senator last week. “It’s challenging for me be so involved in everything that we did to honor him over the last week and then think of staying on the sidelines as we face a world without John McCain.”