Montana Gov. Steve Bullock May Run For Steve Daines' Senate Seat

HUGE Senate news dropped late Wednesday which has the potential to be a game changer during the November election if it is true. The New York Times is reporting that Democratic Governor Steve Bullock may announce that he is running for a Senate seat currently held by Steve Daines. If he is successful in unseating Daines, this could potentially flip the Senate back to Democratic control.

Bullock has publicly said for months that he would not run for Senate, but something clearly may have changed. The deadline to file is next Monday, so Bullock must declare his final position in just a few short days. In an email from just yesterday, Bullock was non-committal, but an anonymous source told the New York Times that he is running.

Democrats are gunning to retake the Senate after years of blockage by the most evil Senator in decades, Mitch McConnell. They have hopes of flipping seats in Arizona (McSally), Colorado (Gardner), Maine (Collins) and North Carolina (Tillis). This would add a 5th possible seat to flip.

Bullock is barred by term limits from running for Governor again and has therefore faced a full court press from Democratic insiders who see the popular Governor as a viable challenger to Daines. It has been reported that Chuck Schumer flew out to Montana in February to meet with him and that when Bullock was in DC later in the month, he met with Barack Obama.

The current Senator, Steve Daines, is in his first term and is a huge Trump supporter. Whether that will be a benefit in the current political climate is up for debate, depending on which state you are in. Trump did win Montana in 2016, but Bullock would be a solid contender after his excellent record with the state from his previous positions.

Democrats in disarray? Not at all. We are honing our candidates and working methodicially to pick off states to work towards a common goal - retaking the White House, keeping the House of Representatives and flipping the Senate.