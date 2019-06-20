Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sam Bee Begs Dem Hopefuls To Drop Out And Run For Senate

We need to re-take the Senate, too.
By Frances Langum

Samantha Bee didn't sugarcoat it on Wednesday night.

“Run for Senate, goddamnit!”

“Winning the presidency would be great, but real change is impossible unless the Senate changes hands too,” the host added.

“[Montana's Governor Steve] Bullock is just one of many Democrats wasting his time in a presidential race who could be way more useful running for something else, You'd think people would be lining up to run for Senate.”

Candidates' excuses for NOT running for Senate, Samantha Bee said, boiled down to “Fuck, I don’t want to work with Mitch McConnell.”

“But that is exactly why we need good Democratic candidates for Senate,” Bee said. “The beauty of elections is if you run and win then you're the Mitch McConnell.”


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.