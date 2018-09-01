Meghan McCain's Eulogy For Her Father Contrasts Him With Trump

Meghan McCain has never made it a secret -- she's a daddy's girl. And today, at the funeral of her beloved father, she gave a eulogy that compared him to the man in the White House without ever mentioning his name. She slammed "cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

Make no mistake: the applause ringing out at the Cathedral when Meghan McCain says 'America has no need to be made great again because America was always great' is not standard. Never heard applause at a funeral here before. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 1, 2018

As the sound of the choir fills Washington National Cathedral. President Trump arrives at his golf club in Virginia.



He left the White House earlier today, within roughly one minute of Meghan McCain concluding her eulogy, per via the pool monitoring the president’s movements. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) September 1, 2018

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because it was always great”.

@MeghanMcCain — Judy Winfree (@JudyWinfree) September 1, 2018

Literally every Washington power player -- Democratic and Republican, past and present -- is at McCain's funeral, except the sitting president, who is tweeting his grievances about the DOJ and FBI. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 1, 2018

When John McCain and I worked together, he’d say: “Show some fight. Get in there – throw some punches.” That was his approach to life – if you’re gonna be in a fight, you better give it your all. It was an honor to serve with him. A patriot, a maverick, a fighter to the end. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 31, 2018

President Obama: John McCain “understood that if we get in the habit of bending the truth to suit political expediency, or party orthodoxy, our democracy will not work.” pic.twitter.com/s9muSOa47K

↓ Story continues below ↓ — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 1, 2018

Whether you call it the Establishment, the Deep State, or the Elite, it's an amazing show of power and polish directed against one uninvited guest. https://t.co/yreP9Wcd4y — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) September 1, 2018