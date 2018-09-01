Meghan McCain's Eulogy For Her Father Contrasts Him With Trump
Meghan McCain has never made it a secret -- she's a daddy's girl. And today, at the funeral of her beloved father, she gave a eulogy that compared him to the man in the White House without ever mentioning his name. She slammed "cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."
