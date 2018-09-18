Members Of Christine Blasey Ford's Graduating Class Vouch For Her Character

Two very important letters are circulating today vouching for the integrity of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape.

The first is a letter signed by 600 graduates of Holton-Arms School, attesting to the culture of the private school atmosphere in general and standing for Blasey Ford's account specifically.

The second letter is signed by members of Blasey Ford's specific graduating class of 1984 and testifies to her character and courage.

We, of the Holton Arms Class of 1984, are writing on behalf of our friend and classmate, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to attest to her honesty, integrity, and intelligence; and to contend that her decision to provide information pertaining to a sexual assault is not a partisan act. It is an act of civic duty and the experience she described in her letter needs to be seriously considered. We represent all political parties and we support Christine bringing this matter forward. Christine has had to weigh the personal cost of sharing her experience against her own conscience. We recognize that this has been an extraordinarily difficult decision and admire her courage for being willing to speak her truth when it would have been easier to stay silent. As sexual assault violates a woman’s most fundamental rights, it must be considered a failure of character at any age—regardless of the subsequent accomplishments and power attained by the offender.It should not be dismissed as youthful bad judgment, however aberrant it may be. In light of Christine’s experience, we hold our elected officials responsible for conducting a more thorough and comprehensive review of this Supreme Court nominee. Having taken this courageous step, Christine deserves your due consideration on this serious matter. We stand with our friend Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and admire her honesty and resolve on behalf of our nation.

The letter is signed by over 20 members of her graduating class.