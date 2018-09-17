Fair and Unbalanced: Some people miss the stark moral clarity of World War II. That clarity has returned.

Electoral-Vote: Here's what's happening in the hot Senate races.

The Arm Chair Pontificator: Some Trumpanzees may seem nice on a personal level, but certain beliefs put an individual beyond the pale. (In case it's not obvious, this blogger is a tad tongue-in-cheek.)

Calvin's Canadian Cave of Coolness: Trump in imagery, assembled by a north-of-the-border blogger.

Bonus link: Apparently, Russian trolls are already at work in Texas.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!