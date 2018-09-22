Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

Hackwhackers: Details are emerging on the character of Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.

Shower Cap: A review of the week in Trumpian madness. Also, don't miss his comprehensive election guide.

Love, Joy, Feminism: What the excuse-making for Kavanaugh says about "purity culture".

The Rectification of Names: A look at the triviality of Dinesh D'Souza.

Bonus link: A bit of projection here, I think.

