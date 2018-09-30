What a week! Here's the thing I hope everyone got out of the highs and lows this week: Never let anyone tell you that your voice doesn't matter. Dr. Ford became a national hero this week by standing up, speaking out, and by telling us all her truth. Heroes can be terrified (as Dr. Ford says she was), but they still fight the monsters. I've not been so inspired by an example in a long, long time. Thank you for letting me be part of your week.

