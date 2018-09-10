Good Morning, Crooks and Liars! We are still scratching our heads over the mysterious Op-Ed in the NYTimes. We have more faith in the 25th Amendment than the author/he/she/they must have; it's only a Constitutional Crisis if a governing/political situation has no resolution in the Constitution itself.

Stinque plays Clue with the Op-Ed.

The Psy of Life wonders if China/Russia/North Korea is delighted with the Op-Ed.

News Corpse asks the question, "Has Ted Cruz ever even been to Texas?"

Bonus Track: Hunter at Random is grateful that (so far) Colin Kaepernick is in a Nike ad, only.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).