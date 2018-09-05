Montana Senate Candidate Confuses Article II With The Second Amendment In Ad
Matt Rosendale, running for U.S. Senate, proves once again that he doesn't know his ass from a hole in the ground.
But what can you say for a guy whose previous claim to fame was an ad where he was shooting down government drones.
After he gets thumped by Jon Tester in November it's back to the minor leagues for this clown where he so rightly belongs.
Source: KULR, Billings
Social media took a U.S. Senate candidate to task Tuesday after a campaign ad initially mislabeled the Second Amendment as Article II of the Constitution.
In the original version of the ad posted Tuesday, Matt Rosendale stands in front of a billboard reading:
"Article II: The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
Commenters and reporters pointed out that Article II is actually the section of the Constitution that creates an Executive Branch and assigns powers to the president.
The Second Amendment of the Constitution reads:
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
A few hours after the ad was released, Matt Rosendale's YouTube channel took down the original and reposted it with the correct Amendment label.
