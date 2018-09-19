Rick Scott Ducks Out The Back To Avoid Red Tide Protestors

This is not a good look for a Senatorial campaign. Rick Scott must have thought he was traveling to friendly territory.

Rick Scott campaign stop (in solidly Republican Sarasota County) besieged by red tide protesters. From fellow "algae politics" reporter @zacjanderson: https://t.co/PZNG7DKQeU — Ali Schmitz (@SchmitzMedia) September 17, 2018

Instead of a warm welcome, Rick Scott's event was drowned out by protestors outside the restaurant. Turning up the music didn't work. So...like a coward, he ducked out the back door to avoid citizens. Citizens are furious about the lack of accountability the Governor has over Red Tide pollution threatening their water supply. Herald Tribune:

Gov. Rick Scott received a rough reception Monday at a campaign event in Venice. A big crowd of protesters came out to criticize the governor’s environmental record as red tide lingers off the coast. Scott went in the backdoor at Mojo’s Real Cubanry to try and avoid the protesters and departed from the backdoor while the crowd shouted “coward” and other criticisms.

The next day (!) he did what governors can legally do: bribe the district with state money.

"we will not stop providing relief and resources to every impacted community dealing with red tide.” https://t.co/01u75wf1uG — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) September 18, 2018

You gotta wonder if he would have come up with that "solution" if he wasn't running for the US Senate. And it may be too little, too late. Voters are affected by this personally and don't appreciate a late offer of help after you've run away.