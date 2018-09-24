UPDATE: Rosenstein Firing Reports Appear To Be False

There are three conflicting reports right now about Rod Rosenstein's future, but the bottom line is this:

The New York Times published a thinly sourced report based on secondhand sources alleging that Rosenstein discussed wearing a wire and invoking the 25th amendment The White House wants Rosenstein to resign Rosenstein reportedly agreed with conditions attached White House won't agree to the conditions

Now the question is whether he will be fired. Trump is in New York for UN meetings. Pence is reportedly on his way to the White House.

We will update this post with facts as they become available.

Get ready to march.

UPDATE: MSNBC is reporting that Rosenstein went to the White House, met briefly with John Kelly before attending a meeting with senior White House officials as the Deputy Attorney General.

If these reports are true, we can assume this is what today's confusion is:

This has been a test of the constitutional crisis broadcast system. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 24, 2018

UPDATE 2:

Andrea Mitchell just read a statement from the White House saying there was an extended conversation with the White House over the weekend related to the New York Times article last week, and they will meet again on Thursday after Trump is done with the U.N. meetings.

Now would be the perfect time for Congress to pass legislation protecting Robert Mueller.