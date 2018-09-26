Trump Denies UN Members Laughed At Him, Calls It 'Fake News'

Donald Trump's opening speech at the United Nations on Wednesday was met with less clapping and more laughing. But Trump refuses to admit that they were laughing at him (NARRATOR: They were) and his narcissism has convinced himself that they were sharing a big joke together.

In his press conference Wednesday, Trump was asked about this moment. He did not give up the whole "aw shucks, it was a big old joke" line he picked up from his talking points.

REPORTER: I want to ask you, yesterday you were talking about your administration's speech at the United Nations and a lot of the leaders laughed. TRUMP: Well, that's fake news. That's fake news and it was covered that way. Okay. So I said that since my election our economy has become the hottest in the world. Tax reductions, regulations, confidence levels are the highest in 18 years, really soon to be historic. unemployment is the lowest in the history of our country. You look at black unemployment, Asian unemployment, you look at women 65 years, the unemployment numbers are among the best we've ever had ever. The numbers are new companies pouring into our country, which nobody thought was possible and I said this and I was in front of a large group of highly professional people, most of whom are from either other countries or the United Nations. People that aren't big into applauding, smiling. and I heard a little rustle, as I said our country is now stronger than ever whether and I hear a little rustle and I said it's true and I heard smiles. I said, oh, I didn't know there would be -- They weren't laughing at me, they were laughing with me. We had fun. That was not laughing at me. So the fake news said people laughed at President Trump. They didn't laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time. They respect what I've done.

It's sad that he doesn't even know that he IS the joke.