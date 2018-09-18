Trump Won't Order FBI To Investigate Kavanaugh: 'They Don't Want To Be Involved'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that he had not spoken to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh since the judge was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman when he was in high school.

Trump made the remarks at a White House event with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“We’re looking to get this done as soon as possible,” Trump said of Kavanaugh’s nomination, according to a pool report. “It’s a process, speaking for all of the Republicans, we want to give everybody a chance to say what they want to say.”

According to the president, his nominee is “anxious” to speak to Congress about the allegations.

“I haven’t wanted to speak to Judge Kavanaugh… specifically because I thought it was not a good idea not to,” Trump added. “I’m totally supportive, I’m very supportive.”

Trump also suggested that he would not allow the FBI to vet the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

“I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” he insisted.

The FBI is reportedly unable to look into the allegations because the White House has not ordered the agency to do so.