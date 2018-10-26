AARP Runs Hard Against Reps Who Voted To Strike Down ACA

So the American Association for Retired Persons is making a very simple suggestion to 2018 voters, one that cuts through campaign rhetoric, gaslighting, and lies currently pushed by Republican candidates.

Check out how your congressman voted on healthcare, and hold them accountable for that vote.

As the new Trump administration and Congress came to power in early 2017, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the healthcare law better known as Obamacare, was targeted for dismantling. AARP vigorously opposed the effort, noting that the proposed replacement included an “age tax” that could have added as much as $13,000 a year to health insurance costs for older Americans. It also would have discriminated against people who already had health conditions like cancer or diabetes. In the end, the ACA survived but narrowly. Since then, the Trump administration has chipped away at the ACA through regulatory action the administration. To remind yourself how your lawmakers voted, we’ve compiled a list of how the House narrowly voted to repeal the ACA and how by a razor-thin margin, the Senate defeated a bill to dismantle the ACA.

At the link they provide a very helpful list of the vote to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions and levy that "age tax" on senior citizens.

Simple.

If you have any of these #PreExistingConditions:



☑️ cancer

☑️ diabetes

☑️ arthritis

☑️ heart disease



Or many more - last year's health care bills would have meant skyrocketing premiums for you & millions more. This Election Day, hold Congress accountable. #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/N3DyT0dEiM — AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) October 24, 2018