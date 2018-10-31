Andrew Gillum Discusses Race And Racism On The Daily Show

On Tuesday The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, broadcasting this week from Miami, sat down with Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida Andrew Gillum.

Gillum is poised to be the first black governor of the state. And this race, is about race, because Republicans are using all the dog whistles and air horns they can to make it so. Andrew Gillum knows how to counterpunch that nonsense:

ANDREW GILLUM: Well, I don’t know him [Republican opponent Ron DeSantis], number one right? But he has a family, he’s got kids. I have to imagine that at his core he’s a decent person. I think for me, my grandmother used to have this saying, ‘Never, ever, ever wrestle with pigs,’ she said, ‘because you both get dirty, but the pig actually likes it.' And that was important for me because what I realize is what DeSantis and Trump want to do is drag me into the gutter with them, right? They can survive getting dirty. I can’t survive getting dirty, because what they want to do is have me fit a stereotype. I’ve got to be cool and collected and precise, non-defensive, but also have the ability to land a punch where it’s necessary.

In related news, Gillum may not "know" Ron DeSantis, but former Republican Congressman David Jolly does. And he voted early...for Gillum.