Campbells Employs Anti-Soros Tweeting Soup Nazi
Every hear of Kelly Johnston? Me, neither. Apparently he used to be Secretary of the US Senate under Bob Dole, and now he's VP of Government Affairs for Campbell Soup. Mmm Mmm Good, right? Well, it appears we may have an actual real-life Soup Nazi on our hands, thanks to those in the "lying media" like Kenneth Vogel.
That's right, kids. The guy in charge of interacting with the government on behalf of our beloved Campbell's Soup is spreading right-wing conspiracy theories about George Soros, Open Society, and the migrants risking their lives by walking over 1500 miles to become Americans. Howdyalike them soup cans? After being super persnickity about being challenged, Johnston deleted his account completely.
Vogel asked Campbell Soup if Johnson's views represented the company's, and of course, the Campell's spokesperson was all, "I'm sorry, I lost my phone, and all the contacts. Who is this Kelly Johnston again?" I AM JUST KIDDING of course they said Johnston's views were "his own."
Christina Pelosi went after them...
Campbell Soup put out a statement distancing the company from Johnston's statement, saying it was "inconsistent with how Campbell approaches public debate." Note that it does not disavow the content of the statement, nor does it express sorrow that one of its top lobbyists is a racist anti-Semite. Just that this tweet of Johnston's "colored his service to us." Hmph. Nice turn of phrase, there. He was set to leave in November, anyhow, so hey, big whoop - we're still gonna throw him that retirement party!
And THIS? On the day after George Soros' house was sent a bomb? The day we are learning of bombs sent to President Obama, Secretary Clinton, and now CNN Headquarters in NY? This dude needs to GO, and go NOW.
NO SOUP FOR YOU!
