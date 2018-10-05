Christian Manosphere Nut Rants About 'Sexual Profiling' Of White Men

Dave Daubenmire is good at one thing: Being batsh*t crazy. Hardly a day goes by that he doesn't say something incredibly stupid and ridiculous, but most of it is just worth waving off and moving on.

However, on his show Thursday, he went straight over the edge into manosphere delusion. Pity the poor heterosexual Protestant white dudes, for the Jezebels are coming for them.

Right Wing Watch:

“The Holy Spirit said, ‘Well, Coach, men are being sexually profiled,'” Daubenmire said. “He said, ‘Aren’t you watching? Aren’t you watching what’s going on there in Washington, D.C., with Kavanaugh? Don’t you realize that they’re profiling, particularly, white men?'” He went on to recite a litany of characterizations purportedly made by Kavanaugh opponents—all offered without attribution: “All white men rape women. All white men are animals. All white men only care about themselves. All white men only care about their penises,” Daubenmire rattled off. “Can’t you see, fellas, that we are all guilty, that we are all being sexually profiled?”

It wasn't enough for him to whine about how mean everyone is to white guys. He also had to go after Keith Ellison for daring to be Black and Muslim.

“Are they sexually profiling the Muslims?” he fumed. “Are they sexually profiling the little Chinese people that come walking through, the little Japanese people? Are they sexually profiling them? Are the sexually profiling the black men that come through? No, no, no, no, no. They’re sexually profiling the white Christian men. That’s what’s going on.”

"“Every one of us white, heterosexual Protestants are being sexually profiled by the Jezebel spirit," he concluded.

Good lord, someone get that guy a Viagra and the latest Penthouse Forum collection stat. Clearly he's suffering from a serious case of DSB: Deadly Sperm Buildup. It's affecting his brain.