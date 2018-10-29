CNN Host Scolds Hillary Clinton For Joking About 'Locking Them Up'

It's been a rough week for media, so what better time to take a break from everything else and rip into Hillary Clinton, right? At this point, it's like a sport with them.

At the very end of John King's show, they were all parsing her statement about how she would like to be President, as if she didn't spend a good chunk of the last few years expressing that to everyone, all the way down to getting more votes than Donald Trump.

And then came the moment Dana Bash was waiting for: HILLARY SAID A THING.

During an interview with Kara Swisher, Clinton went off about the "Lock Her Up!" chants and how bad they are.

"If something bad is actually happening in the world, go to a rally and get everyone riled up with 'lock her up'", she said. "He's very adept. It's the classic demagogue tool kit."

Clinton was then asked if she had an answer to "Lock Her Up."

After thinking for a few seconds, she answered in a mild tone, "I am waiting to be able to say lock them up."

Clearly that was a reference to the rampant corruption and complicity in the Trump White House, something that is indisputable but rarely discussed.

Instead of mentioning the deep, pervasive corruption in this Republican White House headed up by Trump, Dana Bash leapt to the rescue with a reflexive Hillary scold.

"To be fair, when we talk about rhetoric-- I know she is laughing and smiling, but you can't have it both ways," she scolded.

In true media "what they do is fine but you Democrats simply cannot do this" fashion, Bash went on to warn Democrats: "You can't as Democrats scream and yell about the President with this over-the-top rhetoric."

Well of course we can't. We're Democrats so the rules are different. We're supposed to be nice and stand there while they punch us in the head over and over and over again. This rule ESPECIALLY applies to Hillary Clinton, who is never, ever allowed to step off the line.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Bash finished it off with this: "And I know she is the target and has been dealing with this for decades and decades, but you can't then play at their level."

I see what she did there. Do you? Hillary Clinton, who is not a criminal at all, was not playing at "their level." However, Dana Bash just equated a mild remark about the fact of their criminality with the constant drumbeat from the criminals and demagogues and defenders of Nazis in the White House.

Great job, Dana. Was it good for you?