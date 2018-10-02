DESPICABLE: Trump Mocks Dr. Blasey Ford At MAGA Rally, Crowd Roars

Donald Trump is a boorish, hateful, vile, despicable, maggot filled pustule. He has done and said so many truly horrific things that we have become somewhat immune to the searing awfulness.

Tonight he crossed the line into words and mockery that even the most hateful person can't ignore. Except, MAGA hat wearing cultists, They can ignore it. They do ignore it. They laughed. They mocked. They loved it.

What did he do? He openly mocked a sexual assault survivor while standing at a MAGA rally in his capacity as President* of the United States of America.

Read that again.

The President of the United States of America stood on a stage at a Make America Great Again Rally and, on live tv, mocked and ridiculed a woman who was sexually assaulted at age 15. And the crowd in the room cheered, laughed and chanted "lock her up"

LOCK HER UP.

Let that sink in. They are cheering to lock up the victim of a sexual assault.

And for what? For coming forward? For sharing her story?

There is a reason why so few women come forward with their stories of sexual abuse and assault. Even now, in the era of MeToo, women (and men) are terrified. They are scared to not be believed, so be victim shamed, asked if they had too much to drink or if they dressed slutty. They are scared to be accused of lying to get back at a man who scorned them. They are scared to be mocked.

And Donald Trump. What does he do? He mocks a victim from the Presidential podium.

America, this is a new low.

Is this MAGA?