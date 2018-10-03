'Fox And Friends' Whitewashes NY Times Tax Fraud Story, Of Course

The three co-hosts of Trump's favorite daytime cable show responded to the blockbuster NY Times report by claiming there was no financial incentive for Trump to run for president.

You know none of the hosts bothered to read the story since it was longer than a few paragraphs. In-depth reporting is like that.

As they slowly moved their segment into the Times story called Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father, Ainsley Earhardt was just enthralled with another Trump rally performance to his adoring minions.

"...And we stand up for the national anthem and everyone behind him stood up, what we could see on camera and everyone started screaming they were so excited," she said.

Brian Kilmeade picked up the NY Times, flashing the front page and proclaimed Trump is the one being persecuted.

"If you want to know personal risk, this is personal risk," he said.

Kilmeade continued, "Forty-fifty years of his businesses now on the front page of the NY Times. His dad's legacy, tax returns. There's no financial benefit for Donald Trump running for president."

Doocy jumped in," They are trying to blow up the myth that he's a self-made man..."

Ainsley replied, "Bashing his dad who's been dead for a very long time."

As we've written many times, Donald Trump was the first man running for president in over forty years that refused to release his tax returns and divest himself from his businesses to run for president.

Why bother actually reading the article when the F&F crowd can just make specious claims all day long to protect their master?

Other Fox News outlets ignored the Times piece altogether. Remember when Tucker Carlson covered crazed Panda sex on the day the FBI raided Michael Cohen's office and home?

TUCKER IS ON IT pic.twitter.com/UIxHXlWHxF — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

Now they're covering loose raccoons in a police station.

Police officers in Texas were led on a chase that's far from what they're used to — a raccoon in their headquarters. pic.twitter.com/GJUc6kOPMF pic.twitter.com/0rBa57f9bP

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2018

and it's about to get much much worse:

most of you have not seen the frenzy on fox news in the weeks before republicans are losing an election. its pretty funny. in 2008, you'd think acorn was storming polling places and holding all whites hostage. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 3, 2018

Frances Langum contributed to this post.