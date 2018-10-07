Fox Guest: Dr. Ford's Testimony 'Diminishes Every Woman That Has Ever Been Or Will Ever Be Assaulted'

Fox News pundit Kimberly Fletcher asserted on Sunday that the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford "diminishes" every woman that will ever be sexually assaulted.

"Does the fact that you support Brett Kavanaugh mean that you don't want to hear from anyone who has ever had one of these unfortunate incidents?" Fox News host Pete Hegseth asked Fletcher, who heads an activist group that supported Kavanaugh.

"Women should be heard and we want them to be heard," Fletcher insisted. "The problem was, it was actually the Democrats and the media that didn't want to hear from us."

"Actually, a lot of women were silenced -- and it was those who supported Kavanaugh," she opined, ignoring that more than 40 people came forward to testify and were ignored by the FBI.

"What do you think about the idea that the left wants men basically out of the conversation?" Fox New co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked. "They have nothing to contribute and how will that advance what you want to see happen?"

"I am the mother of eight children," Fletcher replied. "Six sons, two daughters. And I have to say that I am -- like a lot of mothers -- our email, our Facebook page, every social media outlet has been flooded by mothers who are concerned about their sons and their husbands and what this means."

"But we're also concerned about our daughters," she continued. "When sitting senators of the United States are going to diminish the voice of women who have been affected by sexual abuse and turn it into a weapon for political gain, it diminishes the voice of every woman that has ever been or will ever be sexually assaulted or abused."

"And that concerns me for my daughters and I'm very concerned about these attacks on our sons," Fletcher added, "when you can just randomly say, 'They did something,' and everybody just has to believe women? All the 'believe women' shirts that were flooding the whole entire Capitol area, to believe women all the time and never believe men?"

Fletcher called the trend "a real problem in our culture." Fletcher, interestingly, saw no problem with the numerous accusations of sexual harassment, assault and even rape on the part of several Fox News figures.