Fox's Hegseth Manages To Avoid Lightning Strike While Asking How To Combat Lies On The Internet

Trump booster and Fox morning show host Pete Hegseth somehow managed to avoid being struck by lightning when he feigned concern for how to stop lies from spreading on the Internet.

During a panel segment on this Sunday's Fox & Friends which included Orthodox Jewish rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Fox regular Father Jonathan Morris and columnist Qanta Ahmed, here's what Hegseth asked Boteach while discussing the shooting the prior day at the synagogue in Pittsburg after Morris discussed the fact that this shooter was likely radicalized due to lies he was reading online.

HEGSETH: Rabbi, the lies that exist on the Internet, the lies about history, how do you combat that for the Jewish people?

Hey Pete, I've got an idea. How about taking Fox off of the air? That would go a long way in stopping the legitimizing of the lies spread by Trump and his allies in the Republican party, and on every right wing fever swamp on the Internet, and the endless feedback loop that exists between those outlets and State-Run TV, which employs Hegseth.