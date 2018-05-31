Dana Loesch Outraged At Media For Asking 'Where's Melania?'

NRA spokespuppet Dana Loesch made an appearance on Fox & Friends this Thursday and accused the media of hypocrisy for daring to ask why the first lady hasn't been seen in public for three weeks. Then she had the gall to compare their questions to the conspiracy theories her favorite network and Trump himself pushed about Clinton during the presidential campaign.

Anyone think Fox would have been sitting silent if Michelle Obama, or Hillary Clinton had just disappeared from the public for three weeks? And for the record, I haven't seen any mainstream media outlet push conspiracy theories about why she's been out of the public eye, including the ones Fox linked below. Many have reported on rumors being spread on social networking sites, but that's not the same as them pushing the conspiracy theories themselves. Fox on the other hand, has no trouble pushing lies from fringe right corners of the Internet day after day, and then constantly projecting their wrongdoings onto others, as we saw Loesch do here.

Here's more on Loesch's rant from Fox's blog: Loesch Calls Out 'Media Hypocrisy' on Melania Trump: Questions About Hillary's Health Were 'Conspiracies':