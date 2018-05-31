Dana Loesch Outraged At Media For Asking 'Where's Melania?'
NRA spokespuppet Dana Loesch made an appearance on Fox & Friends this Thursday and accused the media of hypocrisy for daring to ask why the first lady hasn't been seen in public for three weeks. Then she had the gall to compare their questions to the conspiracy theories her favorite network and Trump himself pushed about Clinton during the presidential campaign.
Anyone think Fox would have been sitting silent if Michelle Obama, or Hillary Clinton had just disappeared from the public for three weeks? And for the record, I haven't seen any mainstream media outlet push conspiracy theories about why she's been out of the public eye, including the ones Fox linked below. Many have reported on rumors being spread on social networking sites, but that's not the same as them pushing the conspiracy theories themselves. Fox on the other hand, has no trouble pushing lies from fringe right corners of the Internet day after day, and then constantly projecting their wrongdoings onto others, as we saw Loesch do here.
Here's more on Loesch's rant from Fox's blog: Loesch Calls Out 'Media Hypocrisy' on Melania Trump: Questions About Hillary's Health Were 'Conspiracies':
Dana Loesch called out the mainstream media for pushing conspiracy theories about Melania Trump's health after the first lady spent nearly three weeks out of the public eye.
The first lady -- who hasn't made a public appearance since May 10 and spent several days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a minor kidney procedure -- tweeted on Wednesday that despite rumors regarding her whereabouts, she is "feeling great" and "working hard on behalf of children and the American people." [...]
Even after the tweet, media outlets like CNN and Time continued to speculate about Trump's absence from public events.
Loesch, an NRA spokesperson and radio host, contrasted the coverage of the first lady with that of Hillary Clinton's health issues in 2016, calling it an example of "media hypocrisy.
"Hillary Clinton, if she falls down and leaves a shoe behind and conservatives ask questions about it, they're called conspiracy theorists and fear-mongers and that they're attacking Hillary Clinton and that we're sexist," Loesch said. "But then, with something like this, the media is hounding Melania Trump."↓ Story continues below ↓
Loesch said the first lady is not a "hostage," and the White House was completely open about her medical procedure and recovery, so the media should "lay off."
"Here's legacy media once again trying to find a conspiracy where there is none. If they only were this attentive during the previous administrations. I would have loved to see media work this hard then."
She questioned whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller will look into the first lady's health as part of his "witch hunt."
