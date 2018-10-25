Midday Open Thread: Who Knew Tony Evers (D-WI) Was So Funny?

Tony Evers is running as a progressive Democrat against Scott liar Walker and took to Twitter to read some mean tweets.

He's hilarious, who knew?

Responding to charges that he's boring, he noted that he knows how to polka and he also plays euchre.

A claim that he's a loser? "I won three elections, and I'm gonna win this one."

And a charge from a "blue check mark" official that he's "Tony the Taxer"? "Really, you had time to tweet this?" PWNED!

Kudos to Evers's staff for holding the camera phone in landscape. Ted Cruz in Texas had piss-poor staff work on his camera angles.

Ted Cruz just tried to do a Facebook Live but his staff seems to have no idea how an iPhone camera works — here’s two minutes of bizarreness pic.twitter.com/vyol4pQqXx — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) October 19, 2018

Open thread below...