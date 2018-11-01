Ed Brayton: Fox News pushes hysterical claims about diseases borne by the "migrant caravan". (Smallpox? That was eradicated forty years ago. Don't these people know anything?)

John Pavlovitz: The words of unreason produce monsters.

What Would Jack Do: A visit to Canada is a reminder that life could be better than what we've grown used to.

Politics Plus: Trump in Pittsburgh is a pig in the synagogue.

