Politics And Reality Radio: 'Thunderdome Politics,' SCOTUS Reform And Legal Weed

This week, we speak with The Washington Post's Greg Sargent about his new book, An Uncivil War: Taking Back Our Democracy in an Age of Trumpian Disinformation and Thunderdome Politics. (Our interview was so fascinating that we've invited Greg back on the show next week to continue the discussion.)

Then we're joined by Elizabeth Rogers, a former judge and current host of the Humorless Rants podcast, to talk about the need for, and the potential shape of reforms of a Supreme Court facing a legitimacy crisis.

Finally, we're joined by attorney and veteran civil rights activist Hanna Dershowitz, who tells us about her testimony this week in favor of legalizing cannabis before the New York State Assembly -- and where the debate over prohibition is likely to go.

Playlist:

Alabama Shakes: "Hang Loose"

Los Enanitos Verdes: "Pasaré Por Ti"

Portugal: The Man: "So Young"

Beth Hart: "Bang Bang Boom Boom"

