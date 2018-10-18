Republicans Re-Write History On Pre-Existing Conditions

A CNN panel notices that healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions is popular with Democrats AND Republicans! Both sides!

And now that the law is in place and people realize their health insurance policy can't be terminated because you get cancer, turns out those 60 votes to repeal the ACA actually count in an election.

SAHIL KAPUR: McConnell says everyone favors coverage for pre-existing conditions, everyone says they do, but the way they approach it is different. Democrats support barring insurers from turning away people who are sick, preventing them from charging higher prices to people who have prior illnesses and requiring they cover a certain set of benefits. Republicans want to do the first thing but not the second two which Democrats argue say everyone has "access" to a Ferrari but they can charge you a million dollars for it. So saying you're for pre-existing conditions doesn't mean you support policies that would cover sick people. ACA enlists healthier people to subsidize sick people, that's the tradeoff.

NO. ACA doesn't enlist "healthier people to subsidize sick people," INSURANCE does that. It's when insurance companies are permitted by law to NOT subsidize sick people with the premiums they get from healthy people, but instead to scarf up that money as profit, that we have the situation we did before the ACA was passed. Sick people frequently kicked off their insurance policies because they got sick. The ACA changed that and made that practice illegal. Insurance companies are not allowed to charge you more if you are sick or have a medical condition, either. But that will change if Republicans have their way.

A great many voters remember the night our health insurance hung from John McCain's thumb. Now that McCain is dead, Mitch McConnell has suggested he might bring up the Obamacare repeal AGAIN, should he have enough votes to do so.

At the very least, he and his party want to make insurance more profitable for insurance companies. ENOUGH.