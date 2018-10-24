Republicans Who Incited Violence Now Have Sadz About Violence

Who's ready for some hypocrisy from the Right? Today's edition of "Political Whiplash" focuses on how Republicans lobby shamelessly for family separation, and embrace "Nationalism" in the name of patriotism. They advocate for locking up political opponents when no crime has been committed, and cheer the notion of carrying out dissenters on stretchers. At the same time, they try to paint refugees as dangerous criminals and Democrats as violent mobs, and cry about how there is no more civility in politics.

Today's news is dominated by the story of pipe bombs being delivered to President PutinPoodle's favorite targets, and the Republicans' favorite punching bags. George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and John Brennan at CNN are the ones we know about so far. And here are the predictable, completely hypocritical, nauseating responses from the country's elected Republicans decrying and condemning the violence they themselves have incited.

I give you Rafael Edward (Ted) Cruz, who chides his opponent for going by his shortened nickname, Beto. At a rally last night, Sen. Cruz let chants of "Lock Him Up!" about Beto O'Rourke for apparently having done nothing except run against him.

Violence is never OK. Reports of bombs sent to the homes of Obama, Clinton, and Soros are deeply, deeply disturbing. America is better than this. Political disagreements are fine, even healthy, but we should always be civil and respect each other’s humanity. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 24, 2018

Yeah, you respect everyone's humanity.

From the daughter-in-chief - everyone's favorite advisor, personification of complicity and not giving a flying fck about anyone except herself and her daddy...Ivanka.

I strongly condemn the attempted acts of violence against President Obama, the Clinton family, @CNN & others. There is no excuse—America is better than this.



Gratitude to the @SecretService and law enforcement for all they do to keep this nation safe. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2018

Here is Mike Pence's tweet...and let's unpack this a little... Mike Pence would like to see all LGBTQ people legislated out of existence. Make homosexuality a CRIME. His Putin-licking boss has been targeting transgender people since day one. HE claims to condemn violence.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

The woman employed to lie to the press whenever she encounters them (which is less and less due to the "White House Press Briefing" being recently being placed on the endangered list...) - Sarah Sanders:

Statement on suspicious packages: pic.twitter.com/pYSbDvCvuk — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 24, 2018

(Newt Gingrich retweeted Pence and Sanders, if you want a laugh...)

And the Orange Menace himself. Who calls the press the "enemy." Who calls refugees "rapists" and "criminals." Who tweets images and videos encouraging violence against political opponents and members of the media. Who offers to pay the legal fees of audience members who beat up protesters. This @sshole. Can't even be bothered to write his own tweet.