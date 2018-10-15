Richard Haas: 'We Have Lowered Our Foreign Policy Game To Everyone Else's'

Americanism means the virtues of courage, honor, justice, truth, sincerity, and hardihood—the virtues that made America. The things that will destroy America are prosperity-at-any-price, peace-at-any-price, safety-first instead of duty-first, the love of soft living and the get-rich-quick theory of life. -- Theodore Roosevelt

The Morning Joe gang wasn't too happy about the sheer amorality displayed by the Orange Cheeto during last night's 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl.

TRUMP: I deliver for you, so don't throw all your moralism at me. I'm a New York real estate guy, all these people in Washington are savages, I'm a savage back to them and this is who we are right now.

"Richard Haass, we've heard business owners, we've heard CEOs, we've heard others talk about how over the past decade or so it's been difficult to compete with China because there were always -- well, with the United States -- values attached. Yes, we will do business with you, but you can't produce twice the pollution that the United States and the EU produce. You can't just go around and murder journalists on one day and expect us to come to your conferences the next day. whereas, China has been operating in a valueless zone," Scarborough said.

"It appears now that we are in the realm of what we criticize China for being just two years ago."

"For a long time, one of the big debates about foreign policy was American exceptionalism, that somehow we were different, we were going to be the shining city on a hill, we were going to stand for different things, we were going to do things differently. we didn't always live up to it, but that was the idea," Haas said.

"So much for that. We have basically jettisoned American exceptionalism, we are now just like everybody else, we have princelings working in positions of power, commercialism is the guiding light, the lodestar, shall we say, of American foreign policy. John is right, it's amoral to the point of being immoral, but now we are -- we've joined the pack and instead of them coming to us, which was the whole idea of American foreign policy, we were going to raise everybody's game to ours. Guess what, Joe, we have now lowered our game to theirs."

"Here is the president in the interview about the trustworthiness of the North Korean dictator."

STAHL: Do you trust him?

TRUMP: I do trust him, yeah, I trust him. That doesn't mean I can't be proven wrong.

STAHL: Why would you trust him?

TRUMP: First of all, if I didn't trust him, I wouldn't say that to you. I do trust him, but we will see what happens.

STAHL: Is it true that they haven't gotten rid of a single weapon and they may actually be building more missiles with nuclear --

TRUMP: I will tell you that they're closing up sites.

STAHL: But if what I said true, that they haven't --

TRUMP: Nobody really knows. People are saying that.

STAHL: Yeah.

TRUMP: I've actually said that and --

STAHL: That they're still building missiles, more missiles?

TRUMP: We don't really know. We really don't know. But I assume --

STAHL: Do you suspect that?

TRUMP: Let's say the answer is yes.

She plays the tape of Trump saying they "fell in love."

STAHL: I want to read you his resume, okay? He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation, reports that he had his half-brother assassinated, slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love."

TRUMP: I know all of these things. I'm not a baby.

STAHL: Why do you love that guy?

TRUMP: Look, look, I like -- I get along with him, okay?

STAHL: But you said I love him.

TRUMP: Okay. that's just a figure of speech.

STAHL: No, it's like an embrace.

TRUMP: Well, let it be an embrace. let it be whatever it is --

STAHL: But he is a bad guy.

TRUMP: Look, let it be whatever it is. I get along with him really well, I have a good energy with him, i have a good chemistry with him.

Let's not mince words. Trump loves this guy because he's jealous. He wishes he could banish people, too! Remember, this is a man who cut off the health insurance for his own nephew with cerebral palsy to get back at his parents for contesting Fred Trump's will -- largely believed to have been coerced by DJT.

He loves thugs because it's a no-judgement zone.