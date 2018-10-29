Haunted House FAIL: 'Swastika Saturday' Hours Away From Tree Of Life Vigil

Above, from 2015. "Haunted Hoochie" has been a right-wing conspiracy theorist platform for years.

Do you wonder what was happening a mere three hours' drive from Pittsburgh Saturday night, where the vigil for slain Jews (organized by teenagers in the community) was taking place? The vigil that was happening because a shooter, who'd been so angry at Jews for existing and daring to help other minority and vulnerable populations exist here in safety, burst in on a quiet synagogue celebration and slaughtered Jews at prayer?

Swastika Saturday. At a haunted house in Ohio, meant to entertain.

Swastika Saturday. Apparently an event that had taken place for 28 years at "Haunted Hoochie," wherein guests who sported swastikas gained free admission to their haunted house. How positively ghoulish of them. Local news covered it, and spoke to a man from the classy production of "Haunted Hoochie" named "Timmy."

A man identifying himself as Timmy said Swastika Saturday is a “day of unity” and it is supposed to “bring things to mind that we stand against.” Timmy also said the group “stands against hate.”

Day of unity, eh, Timmy? Most of your Instagram and Facebook followers don't think so. They took to the "Haunted Hoochie" page to rip them a new one and attempt to teach the group a lesson in history and empathy and decorum, but sometimes sh*t just keeps floating to the top of the bowl.

The backlash was great, and yet they continued to defend their Swastika-themed entertainment as simply another thing to come be afraid of in their haunted house.

(at the time I pulled this post, the first comment was, "The only problem I have with this event was the parking.")

Until someone, somewhere seemed to grow up. Or cough up, I'm not sure which, but this complete, 180-degree turn around appeared on "Haunted Hoochie"'s Facebook page in the wee hours of Monday morning:

It seems they're donating $50,000 to the Tree of Life synagogue, and are making an attempt to mend fences. Let's see how their fans and supporters respond.