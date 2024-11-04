Trump Lawyer Alina Habba: 'I'm So Proud To Represent America's Garbage'

Alina Habba, an attorney and campaign surrogate for Donald Trump, announced Sunday that she was "so proud to represent America's garbage."
By David EdwardsNovember 4, 2024

At a Trump campaign rally in North Carolina, Habba began her speech by seemingly responding to accusations that President Joe Biden had called the former president's supporters garbage after a Republican rally speaker referred to Puerto Rico as an island of garbage.

"You know who's about to fly into this great state?" Habba asked the crowd. "The 47th President of the United States of America."

"Sundays are usually for God, but these days Sundays are also for God and garbage," she continued. "So I'm so proud to represent America's garbage."

Habba accused Democrats of using rhetoric that was "nothing but negative" — although Trump has also called Vice President Kamala Harris' supporters "scum" and "garbage."

"I'm tired of it," she said. "I'm tired of it, and I choose to work for the greatest president this country has ever seen, because he lifts America up, not down."

